Wandering Bud partners with designer Whitney Manney on artistic line of smoking accessories

Wandering Bud, our local women-led enclave of ceramicists creating one-of-a-kind smoking apparatuses has partnered with fashion and textile designer Whitney Manney for a new five-piece line of accessories featuring Manney’s artwork.

In addition to hand-crafted ceramic smoking pieces and accessories, the collection includes a convertible carbon-lined stash bag designed and constructed by the fashion designer.

“Collaborating with Whitney Manney has been a dream of mine for quite some time,” says Wandering Bud founder Riley Brain. “Whitney’s colors and prints are so striking, and I knew they’d transfer seamlessly to our ceramics. So, when we decided to better prioritize collaborations in 2023, Whitney was the first artist I reached out to. Thankfully, she was equally as enthusiastic about working with us!”

Manney appreciates how the collaboration was something outside of her usual design methods.

“As a designer, this collaboration has been an amazing push for my art practice,” says Manney. “While I continue to grow WM, it’s exciting to have organic opportunities to see what the world of WM looks like off the runway. Working with Riley and the Wandering Bud team has given me great insight into the world of functional ceramics and has motivated me as a business owner.”

Wandering Bud continues to serve as a collective for local artists to showcase their talents and work together on eclectic new projects, all while breaking preconceived gender barriers within the cannabis and art industries. Women who make art together smash the patriarchy together (and sharing a bowl doesn’t hurt the feminist cause, either).

The new Wandering Bud collection, in collaboration with Whitney Manney, is available online and in the Wandering Bud studio at 4446 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO.