Goblin returns to Screenland Armour for live soundtracked Suspiria

In horror movie music, there is nothing funkier than Claudio Simonetti.

Be it the proto-electro of Tenebrae, the progressive rock of Zombi, or the jazzy fusion of Profundo Rosso, Simonetti’s work with the seminal band Goblin is legendary among genre fans. While the composer and musician has branched out into solo work for the likes of Lamberto Bava’s Demons, or as part of the metal-tinged Daemonia, it’s the music of Goblin to which he returns again and again.

This October, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin will be appearing in Kansas City for the second time. They’re performing a live version of the score to the original 1977 Suspiria as the recent 4K restoration plays behind them.

We caught them back in 2018, and the show did not disappoint. Following the film, Goblin does an encore of some of their greatest hits to wind out the night. [Check out our interview with Simonetti ahead of those shows.]

The Screenland Armour show is Oct. 25 with an encore performance on Oct. 26. Tickets to both shows are available now, with VIP add-on options unleashing tomorrow.