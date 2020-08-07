This week’s Streetwise podcast has Katy Schamberger, Kiko De Gallo, and foam fighters

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss C-Wash, foam-fighting, listen to the Kiko De Gallo track “A Walking Story,” and chat with local writer and host of Downtown Dish, Katy Schamberger.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.