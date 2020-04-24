Childhood therapy advice for a time like none other

We caught up with Dr. Nancy Osborn, whomst specializes in childhood mental health. We wanted to ask: Well, what can we do?

One

Create structures and routines–do your best it’s good enough

Two

Follow self-care guidelines for eating and sleeping.

Three

Talk about feelings to help kids process the differences between anger, frustration, fear.

Four

Remember social distancing is physical not emotional.

Five

Step away from phone and other screens and breathe.