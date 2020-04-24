Childhood therapy advice for a time like none other

Brock Wilbur,
Working on breathing // Courtesy KC Healthy Kids

We caught up with Dr. Nancy Osborn, whomst specializes in childhood mental health. We wanted to ask: Well, what can we do?

One 
Create structures and routines–do your best it’s good enough

Two
Follow self-care guidelines for eating and sleeping.

Three 
Talk about feelings to help kids process the differences between anger, frustration, fear.

Four
Remember social distancing is physical not emotional.

Five 
Step away from phone and other screens and breathe.

