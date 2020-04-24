Childhood therapy advice for a time like none other
We caught up with Dr. Nancy Osborn, whomst specializes in childhood mental health. We wanted to ask: Well, what can we do?
One
Create structures and routines–do your best it’s good enough
Two
Follow self-care guidelines for eating and sleeping.
Three
Talk about feelings to help kids process the differences between anger, frustration, fear.
Four
Remember social distancing is physical not emotional.
Five
Step away from phone and other screens and breathe.