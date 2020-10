Nearly 500 categories and more than 666k votes from the community. Our Best of KC 2020 is live now. Please click through by category and see all our winners and finalists.

Check out the full issue on stands or online!

I mean. There’s not much else I need to say. That’s it. That’s the whole post. Hit send.

You’ve got many thousands of words to enjoy in the issue. Go! Read! Be thrilled!