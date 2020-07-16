The Truman employees share playlists with ~feelings~

Brock Wilbur,
The bar at The Truman // Photo courtesy Truman

The last mixtape I made was for the woman whomst is now my wife. The art of playlists is unfortunately now lost to me. I cannot High Fidelity myself through any situation. Luckily, our friends at The Truman music venue are picking up the slack.

While quar-time continues to prevent anyone from touring, our pals at Tru are putting up employee compiled themed playlists covering everything from local artists on up to the changemakers. If you aren’t on their mailing list you probably missed a lot of these, and we thought today would be a good time to share a few with you.

(By the by, here are a few ways to support the venue and its employees during this time.)

Here’s how they feel about 2020; summed up in playlist form.

Locals Only playlist:

Virtual Vacations:

Voices of Change:

Pride Playlist:

Underground Hip-Hop

Queens Who Quarantine:

Music I Would Listen To If I Had A Home Gym And Thought I Might Work-Out

 

