Keep The Truman alive through these tough times

Live concert venues have had to shutter due to The Thing We Will Not Name. These places have been home to some of our favorite live concert/show moments. We’re hurting just like everyone is hurting, but we’re extra hurting for the staff that are being displaced by this situation. Especially at The Truman.

We have a pile of tickets for Truman shows that have been delayed. That includes our own annual Bacon & Bourbon event. Everyone stings when we can’t gather together.

“The worst part for me has been the feeling of letting our patrons down.” says Brittan Allison, Marketing Manager for Marathon Live. “I hate postponing/cancelling shows they have been looking forward to for who knows how long, but it was definitely the right thing to do. It is our responsibility to the KC community to keep everyone, including artists, staff, and concert-goers, safe and healthy & this was the only way to ensure that. We can’t wait to re-open and get back to doing what we do best: creating unique, live experiences for the people of Kansas City and beyond.”

“For a lot of people, live music is an escape that gets you away from the world for a few hours,” says Brianna Lowden, Venue Manager. “For those of us who work tirelessly to bring that escape to fans, this hurts. Not only are there financial ramifications – especially for the part-time and self-employed workforce that make up the majority of the music industry – but when you love what you do as much as our whole team does, it feels like a part of you is missing. We care about the music itself, but the reason we are here doing this job is to provide that experience for our Kansas City community – you are what matters. We are doing our part to keep our community safe, and we will be stoked when we get to welcome you all back for shows, but for now, there are some ways to safely continue supporting live music and local businesses like us. When new show dates are announced, buy your tickets in advance if you are able. Buy a Truman gift certificate for that person who loves concerts. When you come for your next show, buy a drink, tip your bartenders, and wash your hands – we have plenty of sinks and I’ll call you out if I catch you not washin’ up.” If you are looking for ways to support The Truman during this time, please consider the following: 1. Buy their merch!

2. Unless you absolutely cannot make the rescheduled show/event date, please reconsider asking for refunds. All previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date.

3. When they open back up, show up & bring your friends. And, consider buying your tickets in advance.

4. If you’re looking to book an event, like a wedding, after this is over… there’s a 10% discount on booking it now. Rescheduled Shows Caamp POSTPONED to 7/7 We Banjo 3 POSTPONED to 6/24 Wine & Crime POSTPONED to 9/26 Blue October POSTPONED to 7/25 Umphrey’s McGee POSTPONED to 11/12 Silverstein POSTPONED to 8/10 Joywave POSTPONED to 9/13

Here’s a Spotify playlist, made by Truman employees, of what they’d be rocking in the gym if anyone could be in a gym right now. It’s real good.