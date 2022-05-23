Theatre in the Park brings The Bard to the outdoors in the guise of Something Rotten

Broadway comes alive in KC in the shape of the musical Something Rotten.

Premiering Friday, June 3, the Shakespeare-inspired piece follows a tale of two brothers, and their ultimate competition (musically anyway), “The Bard.”

While engaging notions of a Renaissance Faire gone wrong, the musical is sure to please.

Music, comedy, and Shakespeare? Sign us up.

Theatre in the Park (TIP) begins its 2022 outdoor season with this Broadway hit and its seven scheduled performances. Each show will take place at Shawnee Mission Park.

TIP focuses on drawing in the metro communities and developing a deeper appreciation for the entity that is musical theatre. Since 1970, the group has hosted thousands of performances and artists on stage.

Previous shows have included The Full Monty, in Oct. 2021, and Songs for a New… Now, an original cabaret hosted virtually—thanks a million Covid—in April 2021.

Tickets for Something Rotten start at $10 for adults, while youth tickets are $6. Be warned the show does have a PG-13 rating, so unless you want your 10-year-olds enjoying raunchy 1500s humor, bring the teens.

Even though the kiddos might miss some Middle Ages innuendos, thou may wish to have not brought thine progenies.

You’ve probably heard a reference in pop culture to Shakespeare in the Park, but now it’s time for Something Rotten, and due to the talent and professionalism provided by TIP, the performance is sure to be something spectacular.

For more information make sure to check out the TIP Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.