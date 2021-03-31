‘Theatre in the Park’ presents new virtual original cabaret

Lucie Krisman,
Theatre in the Park’s new virtual show, “Songs for a new…Now”, will highlight the musical talents of 14 regional musicians. // Image courtesy of Theatre in the Park

A new cabaret, “Songs for a New…Now”, will soon virtually show off Kansas City’s musical talent.

The show, Theatre in the Park’s first of the 2021 season, features the original music of 14 regional musicians. It presents an assortment of genres from musical theatre to pop and artists come from a wide range of musical and artistic backgrounds. 

The cabaret will be streamable starting on April 23. Viewers can purchase the show on demand for $10 here after its virtual opening. 

Tim Bair, TIP’s producing artistic director, says this show is a look inside how much talent there is in Kansas City. 

“It’s exciting to highlight the many talented people that live in our area,” says TIP Producing Artistic Director Tim Bair. “From touching to funny, there is something for everyone in this songwriter showcase.” 

