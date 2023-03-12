The Pitch’s sold-out Brunched 2023 celebrated the metro’s best breakfast bites and Bloody Marys

What better way to gear up for St. Patrick’s Day than with food, alcohol, and DJ Brad Ireland?

The Pitch and its sold-out crowd of supporters celebrated the fifth installation of Brunched on March 11 at The Guild KC. This 21+ event featured Betty Rae’s, Post Coffee, PRP Wine, The Brewkery, Duck Donuts, Roots Bloody Mary Mix, Pretzel Boys, Liberty Fruit, Crazy Fresh, Don Julio, and Crown Royal.

BesaMe Wellness, Sazzy’s Lingerie, and Smirnoff provided sponsorship. A portion of the proceeds benefitted Harvesters—The Community Food Network.

VIP admission opened at 11:30 a.m. We’d like to believe that everyone was wide-eyed and perky because of their excitement for the event, but it probably had just as much to do with Post Coffee Co’s excellent offerings (located conveniently by the front door).

Several attendees could be seen double-fisting cups of vanilla and Irish cream lattes, the house blend of peanut butter and chocolate, drip, or espresso.

Betty Rae’s brunch flavors included their best-selling brown butter and toasted pecans ice cream, as well as mini-cups of chocolate brownie, Thou Mayest coffee, cookies and cream, and goat cheese, apricots, and candied walnuts.

Duck Donuts served up a spread of mouth-watering flavors like OREO and vanilla drizzle, lemon raspberry, cinnamon, strawberry, and coffee cake. All of the dough—including that of the usually heavy cake donut—was as light and fluffy as the pillow attendees exchanged it for.

Brunched did not want for variety in its Bloody Mary options. Snooze A.M. Eatery presented the classic, while Don Julio daringly garnished with a piece of Slim Jim. However, Roots Bloody Mary Mix stood out with a combination of freshness, bite, and its refusal to be watered down.

Other boozy standouts included Crown Royal’s Peach Mimosa and the screwdrivers made with Crazy Fresh’s all-natural orange juice. Attendees balanced out the liquor with Liberty Fruit’s veggie cups.

Anyone feeling sexy after all that alcohol was welcome to browse Sazzy’s Lingerie, tabled by Miss Donna herself. Her display included bubble baths, thongs, and an assortment of literature, including Great Sex for Moms by Valerie Davis Raskin, M.D.

Best of KC winner Susan Jackson multitasked live painting and selling coasters, stickers, prints, and fridge magnets designed with original artwork.

If you missed your chance to get in on Brunched, then sign up early for our next event: The Pitch’s Scavenger Hunt. From May 18-21, you can be a tourist in your hometown and compete for a $500 cash prize. For tickets and further details, click here.