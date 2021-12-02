The Pitch’s December events calendar is here

There are plenty of this to do this December. From live theater to holiday lights—’tis the season to make your winter plans.

Dec 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 21-24, 26:

KC Rep’s A Christmas Carol, Spencer Theatre (UMKC)

Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s 41st annual run of A Christmas Carol at UMKC’s Spencer Theatre has been underway since Nov. 19, but the KC classic will of course be running through December. This year’s production is directed by Jason Chanos and features the return of Gary Neal Johnson as Scrooge Johnson will be joined by cast members Chioma Anyanwu, Lauren Braton, Walter Coppage, Eileen Dixon, Peggy Friesen, Khalif L. Gillett, Riley Lucas, Caleigh Michnowicz, Meredith Noel, Michael Oaks, John Rensenhouse, Mark Robbins, and Bri Woods. Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase here.

Dec. 2-5, 9-12:

Amahl and the Night Visitors, Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building

Dec 3-27:

Holiday Reflections Village, Union Station

Dec. 3-19:

Music Theatre KC presents: A Christmas Story, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Dec. 3-24:

Kansas City Ballet presents: The Nutcracker, Kauffman Center for Performing Arts

Dec. 3-5, 9-12, 17-19:

Elf The Musical, Theatre Lawrence

Dec. 13-19:

The Pitch Craft Cocktail Week

Dec. 3

Patton Oswalt, Uptown Theater

Travis Tritt, Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion

Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker, City Stage Theatre

Meriwether’s Psychic Fun and Festivities, Meriwether’s Coffee Leavenworth, KS

Chris Hazelton’s B00GAL00, The Ship

Nocturne, The Black Box Theater

Jazz Storytelling, Gem Theater

A Nice Family Christmas, Ruby Theatre

Bridget Kibbey, Harp, with the Dover Quartet, Midwest Trust Center

The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine

HeelsandMotivation, Main Street Theater

Dec. 4

Tech N9ne with Rittz, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Mini KC Mystic Reader Pop Up, Shop Colie Studio

Mesner Puppet Theater: “The Snowy Day,” Midwest Trust Center

Fiesta Navidad con Mariachi Los Camperos, Midwest Trust Center

A Nice Family Christmas, Ruby Theatre

The Grisly Hand, The Ship

Synchronicity & Killer Queen, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Carrot Top, Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion

Dec. 5

James Taylor, T-Mobile Center

Ana Gasteyer’s “Sugar & Booze Holiday Tour”, Midwest Trust Center

Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker, Union Station

Nocturne, The Black Box Theater

The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine

beabadoobee, The Truman

Merry Axemas (A Horror Themed Craft Fair), The Cable Building

Dec. 6

David Sedaris, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Atreyu, The Truman

Canadian Brass Holiday Concert, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Nocturne, The Black Box Theater

Dec. 7

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Presents: Hallelujah Holidays, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

A holiday-themed celebration of 1960s Soul Jazz will bring infusions of Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Cannonball Adderley, and Horace Silver to Helzberg Hall. “After Charlie Parker’s brilliant cultivation of bebop, a number of new stylistic directions emerged in the 1960s jazz landscape, and of those nothing grooved harder than Soul Jazz: a combination of swing, bebop, and the Rhythm and Blues and Soul Music that had taken the pop charts by storm,” the event description reads. Tickets range from $33.50 to $68.50 from the Kauffman Center box office site. The festivities start at 7 p.m.

Jackie Myers, The Folly Theater

Honky Tonk Tuesday: Rex Hobart & The Honky Tonk Standards, The Ship

Dec. 8

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, Stray Cat Film Center

Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom

EMS Night with Bob Bucko Jr. / Kelley Gant / VDO, The Ship

Dec. 9

A Renaissance Christmas with KC Chorale & Stile Antico, Folly Theater

Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC

Graham: This Tyrant Is Free, The Ship

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Karaoke Thursday, Knuckleheads Saloon

Dec. 10

Tyreek Hill Family Foundation First Annual Gala, Neptune Ballroom at Loews KC Hotel

Cheetah looks to bring his speed and efficiency on the field to the fundraising world as he and his family host their first gala, complete with a VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, fundraising games and events, dinner, drinks, and live entertainment, Dec. 10. The night will be attended by several Kansas City Chiefs players as well as emcees Codie Allen and Zeke Montana (from 106.5 The Wolf), with proceeds raised going towards providing children access to mental health education and wellness support programs in the community. Individual tickets are $200 per person, while a table seating up to ten guests will cost $2,000. The event also has a variety of sponsorship opportunities available for organizations looking to contribute en masse.

JD McPherson, Knuckleheads Saloon

Anderson East with Savannah Conley, The Madrid Theatre

The Recliners, Aztec Shawnee Theater

The Driver Era, The Truman

Sugarplum Shopping Event, GOEX Apparel

Christmas Five Senses Open House, John Wornall House Museum

Holiday Inn, Missouri Theatre

Soul Jazz with KC Green, The Ship

The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine

Dec. 11

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Knuckleheads Saloon

Taylor Tomlinson, Uptown Theater

KC Retro Gaming Swap and Collectibles Show, Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge No. 446

Ridin’ The Storm Out Rockin Merry Christmas Show, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Knuckleheads Saturday Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon

The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine

Dec. 12

Great Santa Run 5k, Johnson County Community College

Dec. 13

Chris Isaak, Uptown Theater

Navidad-Natal with Vanessa Severo and Victoria Botero, Black Box Theater

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Dec. 14

Honky Tonk Tuesday: The Naughty Pines, The Ship

Dec. 15

Maggie Rose with Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan, Knuckleheads Saloon

Lindsey Buckingham with Sammy Brue, Uptown Theater

Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom

Dec. 16

Old Crow Medicine Show and Molly Tuttle, Uptown Theater

Samantha Fish, The Truman

Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Online Sunflower Writer’s Workshop

Dec. 17

Radkey’s Annual Uncanny Xmas Night One, recordBar

Radkey, composed of three brothers from St. Joseph, is essentially a contemporary version of the Misfits, with much better studio recording quality and (hopefully) more relatable lyrical content. 2021 was particularly huge for the Black punk-rock trio, as they found themselves hand picked by Dave Grohl to tour with The Foo Fighters last summer. They also played with Local H and sold out several shows they themselves had headlined. The group will start their two-night victory lap in their beloved KC with all six hot hands on deck at recordBar, Dec. 17, with guests Drop A Grand and The Many Colored Death joining them as part of The Bridge’s 20th Anniversary Concert Series. The second night, Dec. 18, will see the return of Drop A Grand and add Godzillionaire as a supporting act. As is tradition with Radkey—power riffing nerds to the very core—this concert will be titled “Uncanny X-Mas” an ode to the classic X-Men series of the same name.

Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas, Folly Theater

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, The Ship

Glamour Profession KC, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Let It Show—Opening Reception, Images Art Gallery

KC Zoo Blood Drive, Kansas City Zoo

Dec. 18

Radkey’s Annual Uncanny Xmas Night Two, recordBar

The Floozies, Uptown Theater

Making Movies, The Truman

Impractical Jokers Live, T-Mobile Center

Nutcracker Ballet presented by: Heart of America Youth Ballet, Raytown High School

Katy Guillen & The Drive EP Release Party, The Ship

Christmas Family Fun Day, Alexander Majors House Museum

The Polar Express: Pajama Party, Ruby Theatre

SantaCon KC 2021, Waldo Bars

The Ronni Ward Band, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Knuckleheads Saturday Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon

Dec. 19

A Christmas Carol, KC Rep Spencer Theater

LeAnn Rimes, Uptown Theater

The Mengel Brothers, Chaz on the Plaza

A Drag Queen Christmas, Folly Theater

Dec. 20

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Open Studio Night, Images Art Gallery

Dec. 21

Honky Tonk Tuesday: Lorna Kay’s One Night Stand, The Ship

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Music Hall Kansas City

Dec. 22

Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom

Dec. 23

Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

The House Rockers, Knuckleheads Saloon



Dec. 25

Knuckleheads Saturday Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon

Dec. 26

Free Sunday Open Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon

Dec. 27

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Dec. 28

Steve Cardenas, recordBar

Honky Tonk Tuesday: Slim Hanson & The Poor Choices, The Ship

Dec. 29

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, T-Mobile Center

They’ve sold over 10 million albums, are one of the most consistently top-selling acts of the new millennium, and have done two Christmas-themed tours since the overdose death of their founder, Paul O’Neill, in 2017. Sidelined to live-streaming only last year, the bombastic arena-rock test-tube baby concept band will return to their old ways with a stop in Kansas City, Dec. 29, at the T-Mobile Center. The performance will be particularly special in that it marks the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. The group will play both a 3 p.m. matinee show and an 8 p.m. headliner show. Tickets for the back-to-back appearances are still available starting at $46 and run up to around $100 depending on seating choice.

Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom

Dec. 30

Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

The House Rockers, Knuckleheads Saloon

Dec. 31

NYE Live!, Power & Light District