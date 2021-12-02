The Pitch’s December events calendar is here
There are plenty of this to do this December. From live theater to holiday lights—’tis the season to make your winter plans.
Dec 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 21-24, 26:
KC Rep’s A Christmas Carol, Spencer Theatre (UMKC)
Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s 41st annual run of A Christmas Carol at UMKC’s Spencer Theatre has been underway since Nov. 19, but the KC classic will of course be running through December. This year’s production is directed by Jason Chanos and features the return of Gary Neal Johnson as Scrooge Johnson will be joined by cast members Chioma Anyanwu, Lauren Braton, Walter Coppage, Eileen Dixon, Peggy Friesen, Khalif L. Gillett, Riley Lucas, Caleigh Michnowicz, Meredith Noel, Michael Oaks, John Rensenhouse, Mark Robbins, and Bri Woods. Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase here.
Dec. 2-5, 9-12:
Amahl and the Night Visitors, Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building
Dec 3-27:
Holiday Reflections Village, Union Station
Dec. 3-19:
Music Theatre KC presents: A Christmas Story, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Dec. 3-24:
Kansas City Ballet presents: The Nutcracker, Kauffman Center for Performing Arts
Dec. 3-5, 9-12, 17-19:
Elf The Musical, Theatre Lawrence
Dec. 13-19:
Dec. 3
Patton Oswalt, Uptown Theater
Travis Tritt, Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion
Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker, City Stage Theatre
Meriwether’s Psychic Fun and Festivities, Meriwether’s Coffee Leavenworth, KS
Chris Hazelton’s B00GAL00, The Ship
Nocturne, The Black Box Theater
Jazz Storytelling, Gem Theater
A Nice Family Christmas, Ruby Theatre
Bridget Kibbey, Harp, with the Dover Quartet, Midwest Trust Center
The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine
HeelsandMotivation, Main Street Theater
Dec. 4
Tech N9ne with Rittz, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Mini KC Mystic Reader Pop Up, Shop Colie Studio
Mesner Puppet Theater: “The Snowy Day,” Midwest Trust Center
Fiesta Navidad con Mariachi Los Camperos, Midwest Trust Center
A Nice Family Christmas, Ruby Theatre
The Grisly Hand, The Ship
Synchronicity & Killer Queen, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Carrot Top, Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion
Dec. 5
James Taylor, T-Mobile Center
Ana Gasteyer’s “Sugar & Booze Holiday Tour”, Midwest Trust Center
Cracked! A Reimagined Kansas City Nutcracker, Union Station
Nocturne, The Black Box Theater
The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine
beabadoobee, The Truman
Merry Axemas (A Horror Themed Craft Fair), The Cable Building
Dec. 6
David Sedaris, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Atreyu, The Truman
Canadian Brass Holiday Concert, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Nocturne, The Black Box Theater
Dec. 7
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Presents: Hallelujah Holidays, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
A holiday-themed celebration of 1960s Soul Jazz will bring infusions of Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Cannonball Adderley, and Horace Silver to Helzberg Hall. “After Charlie Parker’s brilliant cultivation of bebop, a number of new stylistic directions emerged in the 1960s jazz landscape, and of those nothing grooved harder than Soul Jazz: a combination of swing, bebop, and the Rhythm and Blues and Soul Music that had taken the pop charts by storm,” the event description reads. Tickets range from $33.50 to $68.50 from the Kauffman Center box office site. The festivities start at 7 p.m.
Jackie Myers, The Folly Theater
Honky Tonk Tuesday: Rex Hobart & The Honky Tonk Standards, The Ship
Dec. 8
Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, Stray Cat Film Center
Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom
EMS Night with Bob Bucko Jr. / Kelley Gant / VDO, The Ship
Dec. 9
A Renaissance Christmas with KC Chorale & Stile Antico, Folly Theater
Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC
Graham: This Tyrant Is Free, The Ship
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Karaoke Thursday, Knuckleheads Saloon
Dec. 10
Tyreek Hill Family Foundation First Annual Gala, Neptune Ballroom at Loews KC Hotel
Cheetah looks to bring his speed and efficiency on the field to the fundraising world as he and his family host their first gala, complete with a VIP cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, fundraising games and events, dinner, drinks, and live entertainment, Dec. 10. The night will be attended by several Kansas City Chiefs players as well as emcees Codie Allen and Zeke Montana (from 106.5 The Wolf), with proceeds raised going towards providing children access to mental health education and wellness support programs in the community. Individual tickets are $200 per person, while a table seating up to ten guests will cost $2,000. The event also has a variety of sponsorship opportunities available for organizations looking to contribute en masse.
JD McPherson, Knuckleheads Saloon
Anderson East with Savannah Conley, The Madrid Theatre
The Recliners, Aztec Shawnee Theater
The Driver Era, The Truman
Sugarplum Shopping Event, GOEX Apparel
Christmas Five Senses Open House, John Wornall House Museum
Holiday Inn, Missouri Theatre
Soul Jazz with KC Green, The Ship
The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine
Dec. 11
Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Knuckleheads Saloon
Taylor Tomlinson, Uptown Theater
KC Retro Gaming Swap and Collectibles Show, Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge No. 446
Ridin’ The Storm Out Rockin Merry Christmas Show, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Knuckleheads Saturday Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon
The Soul of Santa, 18th and Vine
Dec. 12
Great Santa Run 5k, Johnson County Community College
Dec. 13
Chris Isaak, Uptown Theater
Navidad-Natal with Vanessa Severo and Victoria Botero, Black Box Theater
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Dec. 14
Honky Tonk Tuesday: The Naughty Pines, The Ship
Dec. 15
Maggie Rose with Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan, Knuckleheads Saloon
Lindsey Buckingham with Sammy Brue, Uptown Theater
Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom
Dec. 16
Old Crow Medicine Show and Molly Tuttle, Uptown Theater
Samantha Fish, The Truman
Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Online Sunflower Writer’s Workshop
Dec. 17
Radkey’s Annual Uncanny Xmas Night One, recordBar
Radkey, composed of three brothers from St. Joseph, is essentially a contemporary version of the Misfits, with much better studio recording quality and (hopefully) more relatable lyrical content. 2021 was particularly huge for the Black punk-rock trio, as they found themselves hand picked by Dave Grohl to tour with The Foo Fighters last summer. They also played with Local H and sold out several shows they themselves had headlined. The group will start their two-night victory lap in their beloved KC with all six hot hands on deck at recordBar, Dec. 17, with guests Drop A Grand and The Many Colored Death joining them as part of The Bridge’s 20th Anniversary Concert Series. The second night, Dec. 18, will see the return of Drop A Grand and add Godzillionaire as a supporting act. As is tradition with Radkey—power riffing nerds to the very core—this concert will be titled “Uncanny X-Mas” an ode to the classic X-Men series of the same name.
Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas, Folly Theater
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, The Ship
Glamour Profession KC, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Let It Show—Opening Reception, Images Art Gallery
KC Zoo Blood Drive, Kansas City Zoo
Dec. 18
Radkey’s Annual Uncanny Xmas Night Two, recordBar
The Floozies, Uptown Theater
Making Movies, The Truman
Impractical Jokers Live, T-Mobile Center
Nutcracker Ballet presented by: Heart of America Youth Ballet, Raytown High School
Katy Guillen & The Drive EP Release Party, The Ship
Christmas Family Fun Day, Alexander Majors House Museum
The Polar Express: Pajama Party, Ruby Theatre
SantaCon KC 2021, Waldo Bars
The Ronni Ward Band, Aztec Shawnee Theater
Knuckleheads Saturday Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon
Dec. 19
A Christmas Carol, KC Rep Spencer Theater
LeAnn Rimes, Uptown Theater
The Mengel Brothers, Chaz on the Plaza
A Drag Queen Christmas, Folly Theater
Dec. 20
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Open Studio Night, Images Art Gallery
Dec. 21
Honky Tonk Tuesday: Lorna Kay’s One Night Stand, The Ship
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Music Hall Kansas City
Dec. 22
Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom
Dec. 23
Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
The House Rockers, Knuckleheads Saloon
Dec. 25
Knuckleheads Saturday Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon
Dec. 26
Free Sunday Open Jam, Knuckleheads Saloon
Dec. 27
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Dec. 28
Steve Cardenas, recordBar
Honky Tonk Tuesday: Slim Hanson & The Poor Choices, The Ship
Dec. 29
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, T-Mobile Center
They’ve sold over 10 million albums, are one of the most consistently top-selling acts of the new millennium, and have done two Christmas-themed tours since the overdose death of their founder, Paul O’Neill, in 2017. Sidelined to live-streaming only last year, the bombastic arena-rock test-tube baby concept band will return to their old ways with a stop in Kansas City, Dec. 29, at the T-Mobile Center. The performance will be particularly special in that it marks the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. The group will play both a 3 p.m. matinee show and an 8 p.m. headliner show. Tickets for the back-to-back appearances are still available starting at $46 and run up to around $100 depending on seating choice.
Trivia Blitz, Flying Horse Taproom
Dec. 30
Comedy Open Mic, The Comedy Club of KC
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
The House Rockers, Knuckleheads Saloon
Dec. 31
NYE Live!, Power & Light District