The Pitch approved calendar of September events is here

September 1-March 2022

Testimony: African American Artists Collective, Nelson Atkins Museum of Art

Sept. 1-January 2022

Auschwitz, Union Station Kansas City

Sundays in September

Lemonade Park Yoga, Lemonade Park

Mary’s Fabulous Drag Brunch, Hamburger Mary’s KC

Sept. 1

Summer Family Timber Challenge Fun Run, Zip KC

Turn Down for Brunch, Parlor

Gleason Magic Experience, Prairiefire

Tick, Tick… Boom, Theatrical film release

Tour de Bier KC, Berkley Riverfront

Sept. 1-11

The Regional, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Sept. 3-5

2021 Irish Fest, Crown Center

Naka-Kon 2021, Overland Park Convention Center

Are you a fan of all things anime? Now is your chance to meet your favorite voice actors, musicians, artists, and industry experts, as well as cosplay your favorite anime characters. The three-day annual convention will feature voice actress’s Christina Kelly and Morgan Berr and panels where fans can talk about all things Anime. On Sept. 4, cosplayers will have the chance to showcase their incredible talent in the Mainstage Cosplay Contest. That’s just one of the contests set to happen! The convention will be home to over 60 vendors and artists, anime showings, gaming rooms, and live performances from J-pop and J-rock bands. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit Naka-kon.com.

Hannah Berner, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Sept. 4

Uncorked, Union Station Kansas City

Sevendust, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Big Muddy Brew ‘N Que, Levee Bar & Grill

Sept. 5

Shuler King, Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant

Dagorhir Boffer LARP, Meadowmere Park

Sept. 6

Korn & Staind, Azura Amphitheater

Queer Movie Night, KCCI, every Monday

Sept. 7-12

On Your Feet!, Starlight Theatre

The Prom, Starlight Theatre

Sept. 8

NEEDTOBREATHE, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Sept. 9

Mary Huntoon: Artist and Art Therapist, The Kenneth Spencer Research Library, Lawrence, KS

Eboni and the Ivories, The Folly Theater

Sept. 9-12

Dancefestopia Music Festival, 7095 W 399th St., Lacygene, KS

Sept. 10

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, The Black Box Theater, multiple dates

KC Spirit and Paranormal Fair, Independence Masonic Lodge No. 76

A Cowtown Revival, The Folly Theater

Sept. 10-12

Anjelah Johnson, Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant

Sept. 11

Shake the Lake Country Music Festival, Longview Lake Swim Beach

KC Taco Fest, Berkley Riverfront Park

Stardust Symphony Ball, Kansas City Convention Center

C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Blue October, The Truman

Eddie ifft, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Starry Night at Starlight, Starlight Theatre

Sept. 11 & 16-19

Jesse James Festival, Jesse James Park, Kearney, MO

Sept. 12

KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, recordBar

Jordy Searcy, The Riot Room

Sept. 13

Amigo The Devil, recordBar

Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 14

Honky Tonk Tuesday: The Naughty Pine, The Ship

Squeeze, Uptown Theater

Sept. 15

The Lumineers, T-Mobile Center

Bill Burr, Starlight Theatre KC

Sept. 16

Social Summer Fest: The Outtakes, The Social Club Event Space

Embrace Circus, Lemonade Park

Sept. 16-26

Kansas City Underground Film Festival, Charlotte Street Foundation

Sept. 17

Here Come the Mummies, Knuckleheads Saloon

After delivering terrifying funk from beyond the grave since 2000 A.D., Here Come the Mummies is making its way to KC. Known for having completely anonymous band members, the band is sure to get you into the spooky spirit with songs like “King of the Underworld” and “Attack of the Wiener Man.” Their lyrics are known to leave little to the imagination and their show is sure to be one you won’t forget. Visit tickets.knuckleheadskc.com to get your tickets.

The Get Up Kids, Lemonade Park

Unleash the Archers, The Riot Room

Kane Brown, T-Mobile Center

The Problem Kid Tour, The Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven

Tin Foil Hat Comedy, The Comedy Club KC

Sept. 17- Oct. 31

Halloween Haunt, Worlds of Fun, select nights

After 6:30 p.m., Worlds of Fun is transformed into a Hellscape full of fear for the annual Halloween Haunt. More than 400 zombies, vampires, and monsters that will make you have nightmares for weeks will be there, and you will have nowhere to hide. Along with the thrilling rides offered at the park, there will be activities like scare mazes, scare zones, and live (and dead) entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit worldsoffun.com/events/haunt.

Sept. 18

Art in the Park, South Park, Lawrence, KS

Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour, Uptown Theater

Library Lets Loose, Overland Park

Relay for Rescue 2021, KC Live!

Kansas City Water Lantern Festival, Frank A. Theis Park

Fall Family Festival, 6917 Kensington Ave.

Sept. 19

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Cat Power, T-Mobile Center

LP, The Truman

Sept. 20

Avatar, The Truman

Woodneath Writers, Mid-Continent Public Library

Sept. 21

Shinedown, Azura Amphitheater

If I Die First, The Rino

Dinosaur Jr, The Truman

Sept. 21-26

Escape to Margaritaville, Starlight Theatre KC

With the leaves beginning to change, it’s time to take a step into Margaritaville and forget about the impending cold months to come. The musical comedy Escape to Margaritaville features original songs as well as your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics like “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” With Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy Award Nominee Mike O’Malley in the show, you’re sure to feel those summer rays all over again and convince yourself to leave the beloved Margaritaville. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Starlight Theatre with gates opening at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com.

Sept. 22

The Wailers, Grinders KC

Sept. 23

Shy Boys/ Liam Kazar/ Paris Williams, Lemonade Park

Sept. 24

Free Smores, KC Wine Co.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, theatrical film release

Sept. 24-26

2021 Plaza Art Fair, Country Club Plaza

Sept. 25

Overland Park Fall Festival, Overland Park’s Farmers Market

Tacos and Tequila Festival, Legends Field

KC Blues Society 40th Anniversary, B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ

Little Big Town, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Oktoberfest, BeerSauce Shop Kansas City

Sept. 26

Latino Arts Festival, Arrowhead Festival

Brew to Brew Relay, Hy-Vee Arena

Sept. 27

Yung Bleu, The Truman

Ginworld Symposium & Blind Tasting Masters Session, Lifted Spirits Distillery

Sept. 28

Cleopatrick, recordBar

Ryan Manuel, Headlights Bar & Grill

Trivia Tuesday with Geeks Who Drink, Bar K

Ohmme & Deeper, The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

Sept. 29

Kevin Gates, Uptown Theater

Sept. 30

Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Emily Dix Duo, Chaz on the Plaza

311, Grinders KC