The Pitch approved calendar of September events is here
September 1-March 2022
Testimony: African American Artists Collective, Nelson Atkins Museum of Art
Sept. 1-January 2022
Auschwitz, Union Station Kansas City
Sundays in September
Lemonade Park Yoga, Lemonade Park
Mary’s Fabulous Drag Brunch, Hamburger Mary’s KC
Sept. 1
Summer Family Timber Challenge Fun Run, Zip KC
Turn Down for Brunch, Parlor
Gleason Magic Experience, Prairiefire
Tick, Tick… Boom, Theatrical film release
Tour de Bier KC, Berkley Riverfront
Sept. 1-11
The Regional, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Sept. 3-5
2021 Irish Fest, Crown Center
Naka-Kon 2021, Overland Park Convention Center
Are you a fan of all things anime? Now is your chance to meet your favorite voice actors, musicians, artists, and industry experts, as well as cosplay your favorite anime characters. The three-day annual convention will feature voice actress’s Christina Kelly and Morgan Berr and panels where fans can talk about all things Anime. On Sept. 4, cosplayers will have the chance to showcase their incredible talent in the Mainstage Cosplay Contest. That’s just one of the contests set to happen! The convention will be home to over 60 vendors and artists, anime showings, gaming rooms, and live performances from J-pop and J-rock bands. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit Naka-kon.com.
Hannah Berner, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Sept. 4
Uncorked, Union Station Kansas City
Sevendust, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Big Muddy Brew ‘N Que, Levee Bar & Grill
Sept. 5
Shuler King, Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant
Dagorhir Boffer LARP, Meadowmere Park
Sept. 6
Korn & Staind, Azura Amphitheater
Queer Movie Night, KCCI, every Monday
Sept. 7-12
On Your Feet!, Starlight Theatre
The Prom, Starlight Theatre
Sept. 8
NEEDTOBREATHE, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Sept. 9
Mary Huntoon: Artist and Art Therapist, The Kenneth Spencer Research Library, Lawrence, KS
Eboni and the Ivories, The Folly Theater
Sept. 9-12
Dancefestopia Music Festival, 7095 W 399th St., Lacygene, KS
Sept. 10
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, The Black Box Theater, multiple dates
KC Spirit and Paranormal Fair, Independence Masonic Lodge No. 76
A Cowtown Revival, The Folly Theater
Sept. 10-12
Anjelah Johnson, Improv Comedy Theater & Restaurant
Sept. 11
Shake the Lake Country Music Festival, Longview Lake Swim Beach
KC Taco Fest, Berkley Riverfront Park
Stardust Symphony Ball, Kansas City Convention Center
C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Blue October, The Truman
Eddie ifft, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Starry Night at Starlight, Starlight Theatre
Sept. 11 & 16-19
Jesse James Festival, Jesse James Park, Kearney, MO
Sept. 12
KKFI Crossroads Music Fest, recordBar
Jordy Searcy, The Riot Room
Sept. 13
Amigo The Devil, recordBar
Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 14
Honky Tonk Tuesday: The Naughty Pine, The Ship
Squeeze, Uptown Theater
Sept. 15
The Lumineers, T-Mobile Center
Bill Burr, Starlight Theatre KC
Sept. 16
Social Summer Fest: The Outtakes, The Social Club Event Space
Embrace Circus, Lemonade Park
Sept. 16-26
Kansas City Underground Film Festival, Charlotte Street Foundation
Sept. 17
Here Come the Mummies, Knuckleheads Saloon
After delivering terrifying funk from beyond the grave since 2000 A.D., Here Come the Mummies is making its way to KC. Known for having completely anonymous band members, the band is sure to get you into the spooky spirit with songs like “King of the Underworld” and “Attack of the Wiener Man.” Their lyrics are known to leave little to the imagination and their show is sure to be one you won’t forget. Visit tickets.knuckleheadskc.com to get your tickets.
The Get Up Kids, Lemonade Park
Unleash the Archers, The Riot Room
Kane Brown, T-Mobile Center
The Problem Kid Tour, The Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven
Tin Foil Hat Comedy, The Comedy Club KC
Sept. 17- Oct. 31
Halloween Haunt, Worlds of Fun, select nights
After 6:30 p.m., Worlds of Fun is transformed into a Hellscape full of fear for the annual Halloween Haunt. More than 400 zombies, vampires, and monsters that will make you have nightmares for weeks will be there, and you will have nowhere to hide. Along with the thrilling rides offered at the park, there will be activities like scare mazes, scare zones, and live (and dead) entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit worldsoffun.com/events/haunt.
Sept. 18
Art in the Park, South Park, Lawrence, KS
Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour, Uptown Theater
Library Lets Loose, Overland Park
Relay for Rescue 2021, KC Live!
Kansas City Water Lantern Festival, Frank A. Theis Park
Fall Family Festival, 6917 Kensington Ave.
Sept. 19
Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Cat Power, T-Mobile Center
LP, The Truman
Sept. 20
Avatar, The Truman
Woodneath Writers, Mid-Continent Public Library
Sept. 21
Shinedown, Azura Amphitheater
If I Die First, The Rino
Dinosaur Jr, The Truman
Sept. 21-26
Escape to Margaritaville, Starlight Theatre KC
With the leaves beginning to change, it’s time to take a step into Margaritaville and forget about the impending cold months to come. The musical comedy Escape to Margaritaville features original songs as well as your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics like “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” With Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy Award Nominee Mike O’Malley in the show, you’re sure to feel those summer rays all over again and convince yourself to leave the beloved Margaritaville. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Starlight Theatre with gates opening at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com.
Sept. 22
The Wailers, Grinders KC
Sept. 23
Shy Boys/ Liam Kazar/ Paris Williams, Lemonade Park
Sept. 24
Free Smores, KC Wine Co.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage, theatrical film release
Sept. 24-26
2021 Plaza Art Fair, Country Club Plaza
Sept. 25
Overland Park Fall Festival, Overland Park’s Farmers Market
Tacos and Tequila Festival, Legends Field
KC Blues Society 40th Anniversary, B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ
Little Big Town, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Oktoberfest, BeerSauce Shop Kansas City
Sept. 26
Latino Arts Festival, Arrowhead Festival
Brew to Brew Relay, Hy-Vee Arena
Sept. 27
Yung Bleu, The Truman
Ginworld Symposium & Blind Tasting Masters Session, Lifted Spirits Distillery
Sept. 28
Cleopatrick, recordBar
Ryan Manuel, Headlights Bar & Grill
Trivia Tuesday with Geeks Who Drink, Bar K
Ohmme & Deeper, The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS
Sept. 29
Kevin Gates, Uptown Theater
Sept. 30
Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Emily Dix Duo, Chaz on the Plaza
311, Grinders KC