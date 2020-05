The Drunken Worm is back, baby.

They’re open until 8pm every day for your margarita and Mexican food desires. The infused tequilas are also available for take-out orders.

We spent Cinco de Mayo waiting in line for this. It was well worth it. Here’s hoping you’re ready to support our 39th Street neighbors too.

Taking "slinging drinks" to a new level! Come get your margaritas to go! Open until 8PM!#kcjoint #drunkenwormkc #nolook #innermahomes #margaritas #eatlocal Posted by Drunken Worm on Friday, May 8, 2020