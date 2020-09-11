The Buzz budget cuts deprive KC of Jordin Silver, others

After a mere two years in Kansas City, on-air personality Jordin Silver has been released from their employment with radio station The Buzz. Her presence has been a wonderful influence in our community, and on behalf of all of us at The Pitch we hope Jordin lands on her feet—preferably still here in the metro.

Silver notes in a public Facebook announcement that COVID-19, which has hit everyone in the media industry right in the chest, has finally resulted in the axing of a number of talented people within the parent organization.

Silver told The Pitch: “I am so thankful for every morning we had together and how you’ve helped me change and challenged me so I could become a better person. This isn’t worth a boycott or trashing the station/company. Everyone’s hands were tied that had to make this decision. I saw all of them today and they were also broken-hearted about this. It’s just how it goes sometimes.”

Jordin’s statement post is embedded below. We will update this piece as further on-air departures are announced in the coming days.