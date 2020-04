Since we can‘t be at Buzz Beach Ball, the event is coming to you.

This Friday and Saturday night, you’ll be able to watch continuous streams of the bands that couldn’t make the show this year. There is no rewinding or fast-forwarding, so make sure to start right at 6pm. Brought to you by 96.5 The Buzz.

Each band is performing 3-4 songs. The link for the show will be available on The Buzz’s website.

Here’s the official, extensive line-up: