The American to host 22nd Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner

The American will host the 22nd Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner Saturday, June 24. The menu will feature five courses prepared by The American’s Chef alumni, all of whom are either James Beard award winners or nominees.

Since The American’s opening in 1974, it is considered to be an iconic part of Crown Center. Not only is it the longest-running host of the Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner, but James Beard was also involved as a restaurant consultant. The American also received the James Beard Foundation’s Design Icon Award in 2018. In the past few years, The American has shifted its focus to being an event space and host of culinary pop-ups.

The meal will be prepared by chefs Andrew Longres, Celina Tio, Michael Smith, Colby Garrelts, and Nick Wesemann. Each chef is responsible for their own course, where they will be able to showcase unique flavor profiles. The host of the dinner will be Michael Olson, The American’s current executive chef. The event will also feature guest Sommelier Amanda Edwards, who will be creating wine pairings for the dinner course.

“We are delighted to partner once again with The James Beard Foundation for this unique and amazing fundraising evening at The American. These are truly memory-making events,” says Stacey Paine, President of Crown Center Redevelopment Corporation. “Partnerships like this one are critical to raising funds to support the foundation’s mission, and we thank our local chefs for making this night so special–and delicious.”

Menu

Hors d’oeuvres- takoyaki, cornet, aqua chili, and beef tendon

Wine pairings by Sommelier Amanda Edwards

Dinner- la bella foie tart, pancake, timbale, and striploin

Pre-Dessert- melon, honey, and matcha

Dessert- Manjari chocolate and petit fours

If you are interested in attending, tickets will be available for $300 per person on Eventbrite. Ticket sales begin June 2.