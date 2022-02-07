Taco Cacao’s 103 St. location opens doors for central hub

Cacao Restaurante has rebranded to Taco Cacao (1047 W 103 St.) in an effort to create a more unified taco-making umbrella. The site previously operated as a branch of the few already-existing Taco Cacao trailers strewn throughout Kansas City, but will now serve as a central hub.

As Esqueda says, there is one crucial element Taco Cacao now has the freedom to take advantage of: experimentation.

“The idea with the main location is to have more, different tacos, to see which people like the most so we can expand the menus in the other locations,” Esqueda says. “The other three locations, they only have six different tacos, but here, we have 12.”

Taco Cacao’s home location will allow the owners to “test” menu options, but this isn’t the only area the business is looking to grow. For now, Esqueda says the primary goal is to simply survive and, hopefully, by the end of 2022, expand with an additional two locations.

“It’s been tough times for everyone, but the most important thing for us is to give the people the best food, service, and price that we can get,” Esqueda says.

Taco Cacao’s home location also features a cantina, allowing customers to buy drinks alongside their taco purchase.

Taco Cacao trailers can currently be found at 7927 Wornall Road, 4800 Skyline Drive, and 1805 Park Drive.