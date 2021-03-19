SXSW: The End of Us takes a mostly light-hearted approach to COVID-19 and Quarantine

Perhaps there will come a time when “too soon” no longer applies to stories about COVID-19, but it’s not today. The End of Us is the second dramatized COVID-19 film I’ve seen in three months after Songbird released in December. While The End of Us steers away from the offensive nature of Songbird, the film’s limited scope means it misses some key elements that contributed to the trauma of last year.

Just before lockdown happens, Leah (Ali Vingiano) and Nick (Ben Coleman) break up. With rumblings of a lockdown on the horizon in Los Angeles and ever-increasing COVID-19 cases, Nick has nowhere to go, so the exes buckle down and try to create boundaries in their small LA apartment. Coleman and Vingiano have great chemistry and for that reason, The End of Us works as a watchable break-up comedy.

The film takes place from March through the end of June, 2020. Just like in real life, the rumblings of COVID-19 cases start small, until lockdown is suddenly upon Leah and Nick. Work from home begins, people are let go, and connections with friends and family move to Zoom calls and FaceTime. Leah and Nick read all the same news headlines we did. They go through the same cleaning routines, social distance meetups with friends and weird quarantine hobbies that became trends. It’s all very recognizable. In these aspects, The End of Us does pretty well.

However, the film is almost too recognizable that the things it doesn’t touch on are even more glaring. Despite taking place through the end of June, there’s no mention of Black Lives Matter protests that went on throughout the summer. The virus and the fight for racial justice is an important intersection of the events from 2020. To leave them out of a film that covers so many other events of that year feels disingenuous. With two white leads, perhaps including the BLM protests wasn’t going to offer much introspection. However, in our world, people are still dying, Anti-Asian racism is still occuring due to the virus, and this film just exists as a quirky break-up comedy using real events as its premise.

Last year was a lot. This year is still a lot. We’re continuing to recover from a lot of hurt over the past 12 months. There are so many different experiences people went through that The End of Us fails to consider. Instead, it offers a pretty bland look at a traumatic experience the entire world went through, and doesn’t really have a lot to offer in terms of a resolution or reflection on those events.