Summer Guide
Summer is here, and many of our favorite events are coming back from the summer we collectively took off. Whether you’re into festivals, concerts, food trucks, art exhibits, movies, or wellness inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Our Summer Guide is your key to an unforgettable season. We all deserve a break, and with The Pitch’s guide, you can find exactly what you want to do during that break.
Events
Saturdays June-October
Strawberry Swing Festivals and Pop-ups, Waldo and Brookside, Overland Park, thestrawberryswing.com
On Saturdays in June-October, you’ll find goods from local makers, music, food trucks, and flowers all in one place. The Strawberry Swing festivals will happen on Saturdays in Waldo and Brookside, and Overland Park. Keep an eye out for other pop-ups throughout the city.
Mondays at 6 p.m.
Needle in a Gay Stack: Needlework Club, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
Every third Tuesday
EQUAL Trans Support Group, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
June 3, 5, 19
Hamburger Mary’s Charity Bingo, Hamburger Mary’s
June 4
Camp Entourage Presents: “An Evening with the ‘Rents’”, Lemonade Park
June 6
National Cancer Survivors Day Drive-Thru Event, Gilda’s Club
September 4
Derby Party and Kansas City Museum Reopening, Kansas City Museum
September 12
Chiefs Opening Day, vs Cleveland Browns, Arrowhead Stadium
Juneteenth
June 4, July 2, August 6
Juneteenth KC First Friday Celebration, 18th & Vine
June 4-5
Vine Street Hoops, Gregg Klice Community Center Basketball Courts
June 12
Juneteenth KC Cultural Parade, Begins at Benton and 18th St
June 18
Juneteenth Kick-off “All Black Everything Party,” Union Station
June 19
Juneteenth KC Heritage Festival, 18th & Vine, juneteenth-kc.com/festival
The Juneteenth KC Heritage Festival has been gathering the community and celebrating African American arts and culture for 10 years now. From 12-9 p.m. in the 18th & Vine district, celebrate Juneteenth with food, music, and plenty of other activities at the free festival. Keep an eye out for more information on their website.
Kansas City Juneteenth Celebration, Blue Mills Park
The Last Dance Steppers Challenge, The KC Juke House
Festivals
June 10
Proclaiming Pride, Community Christian Church
June 12-13
Virtual Future Stages Festival, kauffmancenter.org
June 17-19
Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival, Overland Park Convention Center
June 21
Worldwide Make Music Day, Participating Venues
June 21-27
Free State Festival, Participating Venues, freestatefestival.org
Free State Festival is a weeklong celebration of film, music, and art in Lawrence. The festival is held in two acts starting with a week of outdoor movies screened across the city. Act One will feature several movies focused on social justice, such as The 24th, produced by Oscar winner and University of Kansas film professor, Kevin Willmott. Act Two will feature indoor cinema screenings with headliners Boots Riley, John Waters and Cameron Esposito. Tickets for Act One go on sale May 24. Tickets and dates for Act Two are yet to be determined.
June 25, 26
Bluegrass in the Bottoms, Grinders KC
July 9-11
KCMPT New Playwright Festival, Just Off Broadway Theatre
July 10
Water Lantern Festival, Frank A. Theis Park
July 16-18
Crypticon KC, KCI Expo Center
July 24-28
Grand Carnivale, Worlds of Fun
August 2-7
Queer Narratives Festival, Black Box Theatre
August 20-22
Parkville Days, Downtown Parkville
August 21-22
Kansas City Pride
Kansas City PRIDE Community Alliance, kcpridealliance.org
KC Pride is almost here, and this time it’s going to be hosted by the Kansas City PRIDE Community Alliance. PRIDE is an acronym for “Programming Rooted in Inclusion and Diversity through Education.” The organization was created to fill the gap left as the result of the Kansas City Diversity Coalition deciding to no longer coordinate the annual pride events. Location and sponsors for the event are in the works. Follow KCPCA on Facebook to stay updated.
August 21-23
Virtual Ethnic Enrichment Festival, eeckc.org
September 3-5
Kansas City Irish Festival, Crown Center
September 3-6
SantaCaliGon Festival, Independence
September 24-25
Camp Leavenworth, Leavenworth, campleavenworth.com
How do live music, s’mores, a chalk art contest, silent disco, and fireworks sound? The second annual Camp Leavenworth is back this summer and features all that and more. Some featured bands include Unfit Waves, The MGDs, Quite Frankly, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge. Camp Leavenworth is free and open to the public, but tickets will be available for those who want the VIP experience.
Fourth of July
June 25
PARKED! Festival, Stump Park, Shawnee, KS
July 3
Freedom Run, Lenexa, KS
July 3-4
KC Air Show feat. US Navy Blue Angels New Century Air Center, kcairshow.org
Celebrate the 4th of July this year with a spectacular view at this year’s KC Air Show, headlined by the United States Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron. General admission tickets are $35 for adults in advance and $45 at the gate. At an additional cost, tickets from the event’s premium packages can gain access to perks like boxed seats, food and beverages, and shuttle and golf cart access. Got tickets to the 2020 show? You’re in luck, those tickets will be honored at the 2021 show.
KC Monarchs vs. Lincoln Saltdogs, Legends Field
KC Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, Kauffman Stadium
July 4
Basehor Independence Day Celebration, Basehor Linwood High School
VillageFest To Go, Prairie Village Shops
Stages
June 4-6, 17-20
Kansas City Symphony
Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, tickets.kcsymphony.org/events
The Kansas City Symphony is returning to in-person performances, with two different series performed at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center. The symphony will play selections from Mozart, Dukas, Debussy, Barber, Haydn, and more throughout the concert season. Tickets are only open to Classical Series subscribers. To be added to the waitlist to become a subscriber and secure a ticket, contact the box office at 816-471-0400.
June 22-27
Godspell, Starlight Theater
June 30 – August 8
Dragons Love Tacos, Coterie Theatre
September 7-12
On your feet!, Starlight Theater
September TBD
The Lifespan of a Fact, Unicorn Theatre
Music
June 3
Band of Heathens, Knuckleheads Saloon
Making Movies, Lemonade Park
The Mastersons, Knuckleheads Saloon
June 4
Tennessee Jet in the Gospel Lounge, Sara Morgan, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Knuckleheads Saloon
June 5
Hot Vaxx Summer Dance Party with Electrosexual Collective, Mockingbird Lounge
The Pitch and District present Dreamgirl / The Moose / We The People, Lemonade Park, lemonadeparkkc.com
Kick back and take in the summer, baby: Performances by Dreamgirl, The Moose, and We The People are gracing Lemonade Park this June. Doors open at 7 p.m., with We the People kicking off the show at 8 p.m., The Moose following at 9 p.m., and ending with Dreamgirl at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 if you bring your own chair, and for $25, you can reserve a table on the lawn.
June 11
The Grisly Hand / DJ Literate Corvette, Lemonade Park
June 12
The Wires / Adee Rocket Dancy, Lemonade Park
Giants Chair / Worlds of Fun / Red Kate, Lemonade Park
June 17
Andy Frasco, The Truman
June 18
The Samples & Counter Culture, The Truman
Center Cut Records presents a Summer Soulstice Celebration Concert, Lemonade Park
June 19
Nolatet in the Alley Featuring Mike Dillon / Brian Haas / James Singleton, The Ship
Sky Smeed / Fred Wickham Caravan, Lemonade Park
June 21
Make Music Kansas City, Dunbar Park and Lemonade Park
Matchbox 20, Starlight Theatre
June 25
Styx with Collective Soul, Azura Amphitheater
The Fey / Lesser Pleasures / The Royal Chief, Lemonade Park
June 26
Jazz on the Lawn, National WWI Museum and Memorial
Katy Guillen & The Drive / Kat King, Lemonade Park
July 1
Fitz and the Tantrums, Grinders KC, grinderspizza.com/kansascity/concerts
Ok, you caught us. We love Fitz and the Tantrums. The upbeat indie pop ban returns to provide what is sure to be an energetic show at Grinders KC. GA tickets are $35 a piece, but a $59 VIP ticket will get you access to an air conditioned lounge, private restrooms and cash bar, and preferred viewing at the main stage. Doors open at 6 p.m. Livingston, a young performer whose newest album An Unlikely Origin Story is gaining quick success, will open.
July 3
Lindsey Stirling, Starlight Theatre
July 9
Idaho / The String and Return / Slights, Lemonade Park
July 10
Calvin Arsenia, Lemonade Park
July 16
Kadesh Flow / NuBlvckCity / Mensa Deathsquad / DJ Skeme, Lemonade Park
July 17
FOR KING & COUNTRY, Azura Amphitheater
The MGDs / Maria the Mexican, Lemonade Park
August 3
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams, Azura Amphitheater
August 7
The Black Creatures, Lemonade Park, lemonadeparkkc.com
It’s no secret we love the genre-fluid duo The Black Creatures, composed of Jade Green and Xavier. They return to Lemonade Park to provide guests with an eccentric in-person experience this August, and you shouldn’t miss it—their album Wild Echoes was our favorite of 2020, hands down. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are not yet available. Be sure to check the Lemonade Park website for more information and tickets as they become available.
August 11
Shakey Graves, The Truman
August 12
Wilco and Sleater-Kenny, Arvest Bank Theatre
August 21
Deicide, Katakylsm, Riot Room
August 27
Moon taxi, The Truman
August 28
Beartooth, The Truman
September 2
Morgan Wallen, Azura Amphitheater
September 8
Chris Renzema, The Truman
September 20
Rufus Wainwright & Jose Gonzalez, Uptown Theater, uptowntheater.com
Singer-songwriter José González is going on tour this summer in support of his new record Local Valley, which will be released September 17. You can currently check out the music video for the second song on the album titled Visions. Rufus Wainwright is joining right along and will be performing music from his newest album, Unfollow the Rules.
Movies
June 2
Wretch, Lemonade Park
June 5
The Goonies, Screenland Armour Theatre
June 6
Queer As Film feat. The Half of It, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
June 9
A Mighty Wind, Lemonade Park
June 11
Rocketman, Screenland Armour Theatre
In the Heights, Theatrical/HBO Max
June 12
E.T The Extra Terrestrial, Screenland Armour Theatre
June 16
Shut Up And Play The Hits, Lemonade Park
June 18
Clue, Screenland Armour Theatre
Luca, Disney+
June 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze, Screenland Armour Theatre
June 23
Total Recall, Lemonade Park
June 25
The Sandlot, Screenland Armour Theatre
Fast & Furious 9, Theatrical
June 26
10 Things I Hate About You, Screenland Armour Theatre
June 30
The Blues Brothers, Lemonade Park
Zola, Theatrical
July 4
La La Land, Screenland Armour Theatre
July 16
The Night House, Theatrical
July 23
Old, Theatrical
July 30
The Green Knight, Theatrical
July 6
The Suicide Squad, Theatrical
August 27
Reminiscence, Theatrical/HBO Max
Candyman, Theatrical
September 16-26
Kansas City Underground Film Festival, Charlotte Street Foundation
Arts & Exhibits
April 2-June 24
Art for the Animals, Buttonwood Art Space
May 27-September 6
War Remains: Immersive VR Experience, WWI Museum, theworldwar.org
Experience the history of World War I in a new up close and personal way at the new immersive virtual reality exhibit “War Remains.” The experience, narrated by podcaster Dan Carlin, opened officially on May 27 and will be at the National World War I Museum & Memorial through Sept. 6. Viewers can walk their way through the perspectives of soldiers at the 1917 WWI battle, The Battle of Passchendaele. Tickets are $18 for museum members and $24 for non-members.
June 2-September 11
The Regional, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
June 5-March 27
Testimony: African American Artists Collective, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
June 10-October 24
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer: Pulse Topology, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, kemperart.org/exhibitions
A new immersive exhibit debuting this June at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is powered by viewers’ heartbeats. Pulse Topology, a project by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, demonstrates the heartbeats of visitors through thousands of suspended light bulbs with the help of touchless remote photoplethysmography (PPG) technology. It will be on display for roughly four months. Don’t miss it
June 14-July 1
Auschwitz, Union Station
June 18-19
“Art Remains” by Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Hotel Kansas City
July 4-25
KCAC June Exhibitions: Margo Kren, Jim Needham, and Brian Spies, Kansas City Arts Coalition
July 10-March 6
Castles, Cottages, and Crime, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
July 12-15
MCHE Summer Institute: The Path to Genocide, Union Station
July 20
Pre-War European Jewry, MCHE via Zoom
August 2
The Roma Experience of the Holocaust, MCHE via Zoom
August 13-15
KCMO Carnival of Ink, KCI Expo Center
August 24
Terezin and Deportations from the West, MCHE via Zoom
August 28
Kansas City Dance Day, Kansas City Ballet
September 1
Mengele: Unmasking the “Angel of Death,” Union Station
Wellness
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m.
HIV Testing, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
June 5
Hospital Hill Run, Hospital Hill
June 12
The Color Run, Arrowhead Stadium, thecolorrun.com
The Color Run returns in, well, full color! Runners will be doused with color at various zones throughout the course. For the maximum experience, wear white (or register for a package with the white Color Run shirts) to proudly display all of the color powder you’ll be wearing at the end of the race. Tickets begin at $19.99 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.
June 19
Will You Walk With Me for Suicide Prevention 5K, Liberty Memorial
Skyline Yoga Series with Daisy Chavez, The Westin at Crown Center Rooftop
July 18
Kansas City Nutrition and Wellness Festival, Somerset Ridge Vineyard & Winery
July 19
Pop-up Yoga, Kansas City Museum
July 30
Sunset Goat Yoga, The Barn on Hickory, Stewartsville, MO
Food & Drink
June 5
Strang Hall Beer Fest, Strang Hall
Hamburger Mary’s Beer Bust, Hamburger Mary’s
Free Music Bingo-1 Hit Wonders, KC Wine Co. Vineyard & Winery
June 12
KC Brew Fest, Arrowhead Stadium, kcsummerbeerfest.com
Head to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to party on the playing field for a Saturday night full of food trucks and unlimited access to beers from over 60 breweries at this summer’s KC Summer Beer Fest. General admission tickets include all of the above starting at 8 p.m. for $50, and the $65 early admission tickets will get you an hour’s head start.
June 18
Food Truck Friday, Union Cemetery
July 8
Grinch-mas in July, KC Wine Co. Vineyard & Winery
August 8-9
Kansas City Taco Festival, Kansas City Live! Block, tacofests.com
The highly anticipated Taco Fest is coming back to KC this year, along with its margaritas, games, live music, and, of course, tacos. Over 20 of Kansas City’s own eateries are bringing their best tacos—with over 75 options!— to the event and for only $3 each. Tickets start at $9.95 each and kids under 10 are free with a paying adult.
August 20-21
BBQ & Fly-in on the River Turkey Smoke Contest, Excelsior Springs, MO
August 28
I Love The 90’s Bar Crawl, Kansas City Live! Block
September 17-18
American World Series of Barbecue Turkey Smoke contest, Kansas City, KS
July 9, 13, August 13,14
Murder Mystery Dinner, Belvoir Winery