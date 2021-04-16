Summer drive-in movies coming your way from Boulevard and Screenland

Boulevard Brewing Co. is partnering with Screenland Theatres to give Kansas Citians an outdoor film experience with many favorite films including Grease and The Sandlot.

The Backyard Movies outdoor film series will be located in the back parking lot of Screenland Armour Theater. These screenings require patrons to bring their own chairs but people can park anywhere around the building or at First Watch across the way.

Furry friends are welcome as long as they are well maintained inside the ticketholder’s designated area and do not disturb other viewers. There is a small patch of grass for them to use the restroom and cleanup is required.

Backyard Movies Presented by @Boulevard_Beer start May 1st! All of May shows on sale at 1pm! pic.twitter.com/PmBa1ZVs9Q — Screenland Armour (@armourtheater) April 12, 2021

Guests are asked to remain seated at all times except when getting concessions or using the restroom. Outside food and drink are not allowed but water is welcomed. The screenings of these films will start at sundown so the timing will vary per show.

Tickets, which can be purchased here, are sold in groups in parking spaces. It is requested for guests to sit in the back of their parking space to allow for distance. All sales are final with a no exchange or refund policy. However, if the rain chances exceed 60% by two hours prior to the showing the day of, the screening will be postponed and patrons will be refunded.