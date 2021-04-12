Boulevard Brewing ‘Tip Your Cap’ beer honors Negro Leagues

Boulevard Brewing Company is stepping up to the plate by announcing Tip Your Cap, a baseball beer created to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

“We’re honored to team up with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on this collaboration,” says Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA. “The Negro Leagues play an important role in our nation’s history and the museum is a treasured attraction for the Kansas City community.”

A portion of the proceeds from this beer will be donated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to support its mission in preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of the U.S.

“We’re excited to see fans around the country raise their cans and ‘tip their caps’ in a fitting salute to America’s unsung baseball heroes who overcame tremendous social adversity to play ball,” says Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.

Tip Your Cap will be available on tap and in cans May through August 2021 anywhere Boulevard is sold. The beer is 4.6% proof and could pair perfectly with a hot dog while watching the Kansas City Monarchs this summer.