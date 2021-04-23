Streetwise podcasts jams to Cuee; marvels at wunderkind Remy Styrk

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss baby bunny season trauma, enjoy a reading of Jim Nimmo’s local medical pot stories, check out Cuee’s track “Ain’t Going Back”, and chat with wunderkind Remy Styrk about his work in filmmaking and composing.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.