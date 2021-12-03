Streetwise podcast tackles AG Schmitt, recovers with Cat Daddies

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss art whiplash, enjoy(?) a reading of Barb Shelly’s piece on AG Schmitt, blast pure xtc ft. Pistol Pete’s track “Matches,” and chat with director Mye Hoang about her new documentary Cat Daddies.

