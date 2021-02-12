Streetwise podcast stomps Josh Scott’s pedals; regales tales of an old-timey huckster

Brock Wilbur,

This week we chat about The Loss, listen to a reading of Anne Kniggendorf’s history of huckster J.R. Binkley, jam to FaithWorks Productions’ track “Go Getta ft Boy Big, Young Fatha, PJDaSinger & Rappin Twan”, and stomp on guitar effect pedals with local rockstar businessman Josh Scott of JHS Pedals.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events. This is a production of the Pitch Podcast Network.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

