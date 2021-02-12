Streetwise podcast stomps Josh Scott’s pedals; regales tales of an old-timey huckster

This week we chat about The Loss, listen to a reading of Anne Kniggendorf’s history of huckster J.R. Binkley, jam to FaithWorks Productions’ track “Go Getta ft Boy Big, Young Fatha, PJDaSinger & Rappin Twan”, and stomp on guitar effect pedals with local rockstar businessman Josh Scott of JHS Pedals.

