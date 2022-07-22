Streetwise podcast rewinds the tape on Making Movies, walk the runway on 18th Street

This week on the Streetwise podcast we bury the sound of Chicago sirens, enjoy a reading of Brock Wilbur’s story on Making Movies, jam to Drew Black’s track “You Almost Burnt Me Down,” and grab a bonus reading of Emeline Hutton’s coverage of the 18th Street Fashion Show.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.