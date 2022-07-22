Streetwise podcast rewinds the tape on Making Movies, walk the runway on 18th Street

Brock Wilbur,

Streetwise Header

This week on the Streetwise podcast we bury the sound of Chicago sirens, enjoy a reading of Brock Wilbur’s story on Making Movies, jam to Drew Black’s track “You Almost Burnt Me Down,” and grab a bonus reading of Emeline Hutton’s coverage of the 18th Street Fashion Show.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events. [Please note: currently experiencing some issues with our feed, so the episode is embedded as a YouTube video below.]

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , ,

More