Streetwise podcast preps to go full-Bowie on some cats at a bar crawl

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about unborn fiscal power, listen to a reading of Nick Spacek’s story on VCMN’s debut album, bop to Shah’s track “Honest,” interview Tori Fugate from KC Pet Project, and check out The Royal Firecrackers’ jam “Dark Age.”

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.