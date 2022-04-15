Streetwise podcast nerds out for musical theatre, insists you get tickets to SIX

This week on the Streetwise podcast we talk about troll booking, enjoy a reading of Northland Parent Association by Barb Shelly, bop to The Dellamortes’ track “Cast Shadows in Technicolor,” and interview Leslie Broecker, the President-Midwest of Broadway Across America.

