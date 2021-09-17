Streetwise podcast lights the birthday cake, digs in for Blackstarkids

Brock Wilbur,

Streetwise Header Blackstarkid

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss accidental birthdays, enjoy a reading of Liberation Lit’s Pen Pals, and vibe to Blackstarkids’ track “Fight Club.”

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More