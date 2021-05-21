Streetwise podcast has Steve from recordBar talking the future of live music, grooves from The Moose

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss trash films, enjoy a reading of Anne Kniggendorf’s Morning Glory Farms piece, jam to The Moose’s track “Ultraviolet”, and chat with Steven Tulipana about the future of live music in KC.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.