Streetwise podcast gets weird with Tim Heidecker, has a bittersweet symphony with Emily Cox

This week on the Streetwise podcast we hang art, enjoy a reading of Emily Cox’s story on Social Symphony, jam to Cuee’s track “Man Now,” and interview musician/comedian Tim Heidecker ahead of his KC show.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.