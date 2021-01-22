Streetwise podcast gets its astrological chart; blacks out to Mensa Deathsquad

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss other worlds and other weathers, listen to a reading of Anne Kniggendorf’s Annika Wooton story, jam to Mensa Deathsquad’s “The Passenger”, and talk with astrology author Julia Purdy.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events. This is a production of the Pitch Podcast Network.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.