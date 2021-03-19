Streetwise podcast fights the man with Ashley Aune, jams to Flora from Kansas

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss festival fever, enjoy a reading of J.M. Banks’ Fashionably Late, check out Flora from Kansas’ track “Better Off Alone”, and talk political shop with Rep. Ashley Aune.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.