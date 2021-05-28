Streetwise podcast explores our hidden histories, jams out to Sopchoppy

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss our hidden histories, rock out to Sopchoppy’s track “Supernatural Bologna”, and enjoy a reading of Emily Cox’s Indigenous art piece, “Relatively Speaking“.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.