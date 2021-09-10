Streetwise podcast does the danse macabre with Scores, visits BLK + BRWN

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss playdates, enjoy a reading of Cameron Capers’ story on BLK + BRWN, vibe to LK Ultra’s track “I’m Doing This Because I Love You,” and chat with KC boys Scores about their debut full-length album.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.