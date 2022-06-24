Streetwise podcast comes to you live from Boulevardia!

This week on the Streetwise podcast we have a wacky time at Boulevardia. This is a full show live recording from the podcast stage, featuring Nick Spacek from here at The Pitch and the following guests: Streetcar Donna, Joe Marrocco from The Roasterie, Matt LaBrier from Proper Cannabis, and Matt Wegerer from Whiskey Design. Thanks to everyone who came out and suffered the sun with us!

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, Editor-in-Chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker.” Our editor is Terence Wiggins.