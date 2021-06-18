Streetwise podcast burns in mouth Hell, recovers with The Fey, and chats with Kaylie McLaughlin

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss being awk as all heck, enjoy a reading of Liz Cook’s piece on Da’Bomb, jam to The Fey’s track “Blind to the Signs”, and chat with Kaylie McLaughlin, editor of The Olathe Reporter.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.