Stacked lineup of thrilling shows announced for Kansas City Actors Theatre’s 2023

The 19th season of Kansas City Actors Theatre comes to the metropolitan area in 2023 with an impressive array of classics, new works, and modern adaptations to be featured onstage. The leading professional theater in Kansas City revs up its production, inviting local favorites, KCAT founders, and new artists to the stage.

KCAT Artistic Committee chair and director John Rensenhouse, who is also featured in the season’s first production of Gaslight (Angel Street), is said to have selected a variety of thought-provoking plays to explore human sensitivity, intelligence, and humor with each spectacle sure to house an unforgettable show.

“I’m thrilled with the balance we arrived at for Season 19,” says Rensenhouse. “The time periods, the stories, the drama, the laughs—the season is tremendously varied yet hangs together with a common chord of personal striving and searching.”

This season will include four full productions in May of 2023, boldly beginning with Gaslight (Angel Street) by Patrick Hamilton. The remaining line up includes Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl, Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau, and Little Women by Kate Hamill in respective order. Performance dates and full cast and crew have yet to be announced.

“I am particularly excited about our upcoming season,” says KCAT Board President Gary Heisserer. “It’s a wonderfully diverse collection of a classic mystery, a retelling of one of the most revered stories in our country, an outrageous new comedy, and a hard-hitting drama dealing with the auto industry in Detroit. I can’t wait for us to begin production on these works.”

Season subscriptions are now available online with benefits and prizes to be won with purchases before Jan. 30.

For more information, visit the Kansas City Actors Theatre website.