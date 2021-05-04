Some idiot DUI’d Char Bar’s front door. Do you know them? Tell them they suck.

Do y’all enjoy that there Char Bar place? How much? Would you ever consider, you know, appreciating it enough to never plow your car into it at 40 mph? Well. You’d be a good person.

Good. Good to hear.

On Sunday night, sometime just after 2 a.m., a car plowed into Char Bar. Do we agree we love Char Bar? Do we agree that we are not a fan of Char Bar being hit by a car?

Cool. Good to be on the same page.

Somehow, having only a couple of hundred feet of the street to worth with, the driver accelerated to speeds estimated at 40 miles per hour. This is—again—on street with dividers that should mean no one should get… any level of momentum. Certainly not what came to the table here.

On Sunday morning between 2 and 2:30 a.m., a car plowed into the front of the Westport BBQ staple. There are… many problems surrounding this. Obviously, the first being: who plows their car into Char Bar, like a real piece-of-shit. That’s where we’re starting. You? If you’re reading this? Go fuck yourself.

The rest is simpler. The Red Dodge Charger hit the side of the building between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The driver hit the side of the building. Airbags deployed; hitting her in the face. A woman—probably in her teens or twenties—exited the car. She put a hand on her hip as if puzzled by what happened in this scenario. Then. She got back in her car and left again.

Again. She crashed into a whole-ass restaurant. And then tried to pretend that this was fine.

So. That’s a thing.

Char Bar is managing to let customers in via a side door at this time. Everyone involved is shaken by the series of situations that just occurred. Especially from the total annihilation of a beloved storefront that is somehow ignored by who showed up today.

Again. A red Dodge Charger. Probably someone with no experience doing this. None of this is trying to call a person out or inflict unfair justice upon them—we have someone here who needs our help. And whomst, you know, just obliterated one of our favorite BBQ spots.

More info is inbound, but if you happen to have a red Charger neighbor with a real shit-show going on? Tag in.

Call into that Kansas police group of pals.

We will update this with new information as it comes in.