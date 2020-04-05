Single Wing Creative donates toward Crossroads Community Kitchen

Brock Wilbur,

 

Support Kc . Sw Facebook

Single Wing Creative has just launched an extensive line of clothing called the Support KC Industry Collection, and 100% of the proceeds are going towards Kansas City hospitality industry beneficiaries.Pocket Tee 2

The first beneficiary is the Crossroads Community Kitchen, which has fed literally thousands of people out of the kitchen of the Rieger in the last two weeks. SWC plans to adapt as this situation changes to move funds to other beneficiaries as well, and is organizing upcoming benefits.

We can’t wait to sit in your restaurants and bars again, and we are thinking about you. If you’ve got the bandwidth, maybe toss a few bucks their way?

Again, the link is right here.

Ethics Note: April Fleming is a freelance writer for this publication who also works at SWC. Can’t imagine how this would be an issue, but we thought we’d share.

Categories: Food & Drink

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.