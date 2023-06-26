SelfieToSelfLove 5-day challenge to radical self-love starts today

Kansas City’s Empowerment Studio community invites participants to bolster positive body image and self-love one selfie and compliment at a time in their #SelfieToSelfLove 5-day empowerment challenge. The challenge is from June 26-30 and is organized by Kinzie Ferguson, owner of the local boudoir photography studio Empowerment Photographer.

As a part of the Empowerment Studio community’s mission of building a culture of compliments and radical self-love, the challenge is designed to help individuals see their natural beauty. Participants will be prompted to share a selfie each day on the Empowerment Studio Facebook page and leave compliments for other participants’ selfies on a daily thread.

Ferguson says a powerful aspect of the challenge is engaging with and recognizing the beauty of empowered people with bodies similar to one’s own.

“There’s something about the experience of bonding in a community, witnessing other people’s journeys and experiences, feeling connection, and seeing other people who might look a ton like you (and others who look very different from you) that can shift how your brain perceives the world,” Ferguson says. “It’s so powerful, this way that we all show up together.”

This self-love challenge sprouted as a natural progression of Ferguson’s passion for boudoir photography —a starting point for beginners before they can warm up to an intimate shoot.

“I’ve realized for some people, it’s entirely daunting to consider doing a boudoir session because they can’t even stand the idea of seeing themselves in any picture at all,” Ferguson says.

You can sign up for the free challenge here and will receive an email each day of the challenge with a selfie prompt. For more information on the challenge and to find each day’s challenge thread, head to The Empower Studio Facebook page.