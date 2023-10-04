Second annual Fountain City Comedy Festival takes over the metro this weekend

The second annual Fountain City Comedy Festival returns to Kansas City bigger and better than ever.

The independent comedy festival started last fall with just 5 local comedians. This year over 60 comedians from all over the country are coming together for 20+ shows spanning the metro area. 10 venues will be hosting these shows, including The Rino in North Kansas City, Strange Days Brewing Co in the River Market, and Barrel of the Bottoms in the West Bottoms.

Headliners include Brad Wenzel, as seen on Conan and Jack White’s Third Man Records, who will open the festival Thursday, Oct. 5 at The Bird Comedy Theater in the Crossroads. Also headlining on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Barrel of the Bottoms will be Jasmine Ellis. Jasmine tours colleges and clubs nationally and has been featured at over a dozen of the top comedy festivals including Moontower, 10,000 Laughs, Limestone and Black Girl Giggles.

Friday, Oct.6 we will feature Irene Tu at the Bird Comedy Theater. Irene has performed at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in the highly coveted “INTRODUCING” showcase.

Saturday, Oct 7 will be a Kansas City Favorite Tom Thakkar performing at the Bird Comedy Theater. Tom Thakkar has been featured om “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Comedy Central’s Stand Up Presents,” “This Week at the ComedyCellar,” “CONAN,” and as the host of Comedy Central’s “Stand Up with Tom Thakkar.”

Some of the events also include Hot Waffle, a comedy brunch show on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Hillsiders, Whose Yard is It Anyway?, a Whose Line Is It Anyway inspired evening with a rumored visit from Drew Carey himself on Thursday, Oct. 5 at The Rino, and Body Language, a queer and body positive show featuring comedy, burlesque, and drag on Saturday, Oct. 7 at The Barrel of the Bottoms.

“Everything is completely local, which is great. It’s really a celebration of the city.” says co-founder Kailee Karr “Even if people don’t consider themselves stand up comedy fans, there’s truly something for everyone throughout the weekend.”

Weekend passes start at 50 dollars, including VIP access to after parties, early access to secret shows, limited addition merchandise, and unlimited access to all shows. Individual tickets are available as well, with prices ranging from free to 20 dollars.