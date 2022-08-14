Fountain City Comedy Festival revitalizes the fest format for KC as a stand-up flashpoint

Fountain City Comedy Festival is scheduled to throw laughs across varyingly inebriated audiences Oct. 13-16.

With over 40 featured acts for the festival, some of the best comedians in the business will grab a mic and suit up to let grins fly across many venues. Some of the featured comedians have even gotten the opportunity to share their monologues with major streaming companies like HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix, and more.

Venues for the comedy weekend include The Rino KC, The Mockingbird Lounge, Barrel of the Bottoms, and Manor Records.

Since the festival is gearing up for the opening night in October, submissions for comedy routines are still open. To submit an act, all potential comedians are required to submit a video clip of a previous performance of about 5-7 minutes in length. The current submission fee is $25, and more details can be found here.

Tickets for a weekend pass to the festival are $50 and are available here. Tickets for individual shows are yet to be released but can be purchased on Fountain City’s website upon announcement.