Royals will pay their minor leaguers for the entire year; announce no cuts

Most baseball teams are cutting their minor league teams entirety, due to coronavirus shutdowns. But not here in Kansas City.

Today, the Royals announced they will be making no cuts to their minor league rosters, and all players will continue to be paid throughout the year.

Sports journalist Jon Heyman broke the story this afternoon.

KC Royals are paying their minor leaguers for the whole year, And no releases. Here’s word from KC: “Haven’t had any (minors releases) and won’t through the the summer. !!!” Great organization with a heart! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 29, 2020

MLB is planning a half-season return, with few or no fans allowed at events. The minor league season is expected to be cancelled entirely. Major League Baseball teams are looking to eliminate affiliations with over 40 minor league teams.

But not us. Go Big Blue!