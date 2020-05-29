Royals will pay their minor leaguers for the entire year; announce no cuts
Most baseball teams are cutting their minor league teams entirety, due to coronavirus shutdowns. But not here in Kansas City.
Today, the Royals announced they will be making no cuts to their minor league rosters, and all players will continue to be paid throughout the year.
Sports journalist Jon Heyman broke the story this afternoon.
MLB is planning a half-season return, with few or no fans allowed at events. The minor league season is expected to be cancelled entirely. Major League Baseball teams are looking to eliminate affiliations with over 40 minor league teams.
But not us. Go Big Blue!