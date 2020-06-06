Rescheduled KC ‘Parade of Homes’ kicks off June 13

As the Kansas City region begins its economic recovery, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) is pleased to announce the Spring Parade of Homes has been rescheduled for June 13-28 and will feature 375 homes built by 120 builders across eight counties in the metropolitan area. Originally scheduled for April 26-May 10, homes will range in price from $199,900 to nearly $2.5 million.

While taking part in the 2020 Spring Parade of Homes, safety measures to protect the general public are important. As an attendee of the event, KCHBA asks that consumers follow these guidelines:

Stay home if you are potentially sick. Attendees are responsible for not attending if they are, or may be, infected with the COVID-19 virus or have been around any infected person(s). It is suggested that those with compromised immune systems or other vulnerable populations not participate in-person. Instead, please consider downloading the KC Parade of Homes mobile app and/or visit kcparadeofhomes.com to participate virtually.