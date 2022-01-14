Raven Book Store’s future bolstered by employee co-ownership

(left to right: Kelly Barth, Nikita Imafidon, Hannah Reidell, Mary Wahlmeier Bracciano, Chris Luxem, Jack Hawthorn, Sarah Young, Danny Caine) Raven Book Store's eight co-owners gather for a group photo.

Raven Book Store’s next chapter starts with fresh leadership. Danny Caine, co-owner of the Lawrence bookstore, sold half of the company to seven of its employees, effectively splitting ownership with the individuals who help run it every day.

The new co-owners are Kelly Barth, Mary Wahlmeier Bracciano, Jack Hawthorn, Nikita Imafidon, Chris Luxem, Hannah Reidell, and Sarah Young, and they are prime examples of the ideals Raven seeks to uphold.

“These are the people who are at the core of the Raven,” Caine says. “They’re running a lot of the store on the management level, or they’ve been here for a very, very long time. The eight of us have 70-plus years of experience at the Raven, so it’s just a lot of institutional wisdom, and that’s the heart of the store, right there. It’s not a building. It’s not a collection of books. It’s those people working for 70-plus years, cumulatively.”

Caine says the team is a sound group to lead Raven Book Store into the future. He was inspired by a Cambridge, Massaschuttsettes bookstore called Porter Square Books, which saw a similar leadership change a few years ago.

With the framework for an employee-owned business already established, Caine felt he should follow that model to make both the Raven and Lawrence better. Selling 49% of the Raven was about giving the store to the dedicated individuals who care more than anyone else. The sale was also done to diminish the notion that it’s okay for retail and bookstore workers to be exploited.

“In retail in general—and also in bookselling—there’s this reputation that I don’t agree with: that you do it for the love,” Caine says. “It’s like, ‘You’re a bookseller; you’re never going to make much money. But it’s OK because you get free books, or you get to meet authors.’ I didn’t like that. It seemed like a way to exploit workers, and I wasn’t interested in doing that.”

Those familiar with Caine’s work won’t be surprised to hear his stance. He published a book called How to Resist Amazon and Why in 2019.

Effectively selling half of Raven Book Store to seven employees is a small step toward correcting a mindset instilled in generations of retail workers. These employees can have a future in bookselling thanks to the shift. Caine says five other stores have already reached out—and he hopes there will be more.

“If it creates a domino effect that’s wonderful. I think, nationwide, workers should be getting more equity in where they work,” Caine says. “It should be easier to make a career in this industry. Working retail for a small business doesn’t need to be seen as a place where you’re not going to make money, or a dead-end job.”

Caine says he’s confident the Raven will have a place in Lawrence for a long time thanks to the flexibility the decision awards. This team mentality is baked into the Raven’s structure, representing a stark change from the usual “lone wolf” mindset found in many small businesses. Now, Lawrence has a small corner of literature where it can confidently retreat to.

“I believe a good bookstore can be the heart of a community,” Caine says. “Having a thriving and active bookstore in a community is really good at so many levels, from providing literary programming, to jobs, to donating books, to helping schools and libraries order books.”