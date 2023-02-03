Powell Gardens announce 2023 season

Powell Gardens has announced its upcoming 2023 calendar, packed with exciting new and recurring events, festivals, and exhibitions.

While the garden closes for daily admission during January and February, they’ll be open Feb. 11 to showcase their two brand new events.

Enjoy delicious waffles from The Waffle Iron, and a mimosa bar in the Terrace Room at the Galentines Brunch from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Evening goers can indulge in wine and chocolate pairings, hors d’oeuvres, and live jazz from Emily Dix at the Valentine’s Soiree from 6-9 p.m.

Get your tickets here to spend a beautiful morning, afternoon, or both with loved ones in the enchanting environment of Powell Gardens.

Powell Garden’s 2023 season will begin with the return of the Orchid Delirium (March 3-April 16). The immersive exhibit cultivates a place for visitors to get lost in the colors and vibrancy of the tropical orchids. Read more about the Orchid Delirium here.

More events at the garden to look forward in the new year include:

Daffodil Days (March 28-April 9, 2023),

Painted Garden (April 29-May 31, 2023),

Fortopia (May 25-September 4, 2023)

Desert Days (June 24-25, 2023)

Festival of Butterflies (July 20-August 6, 2023)

Water Lily Wonders (August 12-13, 2023)

Scarecrow Trail and Pumpkin Village (October 4-15, 2023)

Dark Forest (October 20-22 & 26-29, 2023)

Festival of Lights (November 16-December 30, 2023)

Visitors can also expect monthly workshops, educational classes, Dog Days, and the addition of Second Saturdays during which visitors can enjoy the gardens for extended hours.

Whether it’s enjoying some wine to live jazz with your special people, exploring the tranquility of tropical orchids, or simply enjoying the beauty of the gardens, there’s something for everyone at the botanical paradise this season.

Learn more about upcoming events on the Powell Gardens website.