Spring season blooms at Powell Gardens with Orchid Delirium showcase

Powell Gardens is kicking off the spring season this Wednesday with the Orchid Delirium exhibit. The assortment aims to highlight the botanical gardens’ vibrant 600-piece orchid collection.

Orchid Delirium will be open to visitors every Wednesday through Sunday in March from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The exhibit has been in the making for a year and promises an array of visual and learning moments for flower enthusiasts and novices alike.

Visitor Center Lead Horticulturist Brent Tucker, who kickstarted the idea for Orchid Delirium, says the exhibit is a chance for others to cultivate and share their love for flora.

“Personally, I am looking forward to sharing my passion for orchids as I’ve been growing orchids for over 35 years,” Tucker says. “The complexity of some of the flowers and pollination mechanisms are amazing to me. We have such a diverse collection with a variety of plant shapes and sizes from micro-miniatures that are only a centimeter or so tall with even tinier flowers that you need a magnifying glass to see.”

A variety of special events will be available to attend throughout March, starting with the all-day Orchid Symposium experience held March 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Experience Delirium will showcase a neon nightclub event March 24 from 8 p.m. – midnight.

The Orchid Thief Book Club will wrap things up with an hour of group discussion March 26 at 10 a.m. Photographer Only Hours are also available March 12, 19, and 26 from 8-9 a.m. for those hoping to capture the perfect floral photos.

Adult general admission tickets for Powell Gardens’ Orchid Delirium start at $10, and Photographer Only Hours tickets cost $15.