Port Fonda sets sail for the hereafter, shutters Sunday night

According to its official Facebook page, Westport’s Port Fonda (4141 Pennsylvania Ave.) will be closing its doors one final time following service on Sunday evening.

Following a recent string of shakeups in the area’s restaurant scene, this is the second eatery in as many months to be shuttered by ownership group Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective. The group closed Mickey’s Hideaway last month, which existed one block away, also in Westport. The collective also maintains area staples Char Bar and Beer Kitchen.

Port Fonda was the subject of a 2021 exposé in The Pitch, which focused on an abusive work environment under previous management, propelling an ownership change in summer of that same year.

Service at the restaurant is still available from 4 p.m. today through 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.