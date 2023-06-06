Pitch Pop-Up: Jacomojito

Get ready for another sweltering Midwestern summer. With upcoming block parties, backyard BBQs, and lazy days at the pool—we know you’re filling that tumbler with some kind of liquid. We’d like to suggest slugging some of these easy-to-make, thirst-quenching bevvies while the days are still long.

Jacomojito

Summer hack: Buy some seedless grapes. Wash them. Throw them in the freezer and use them in lieu of ice. Grapes are high in potassium, and cucumbers contain 95% water, along with several phytonutrients and vitamin K. This is as refreshing as a mojito can get.

1 seedless cucumber, peeled lengthwise into ribbons

1 handful frozen grapes

2 ounces Bacardi Lime Rum

1 ounce simple syrup

1 lime, juiced

5-6 mint leaves

Shake all ingredients together with ice until the mint is fully incorporated. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and an extra sprig of mint if you’ve got it.

