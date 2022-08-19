Photos: The Devil Wears Prada unleashed hell at the Truman

The Devil Wears Prada

with Stray from the Path and Dying Wish

The Truman

Thursday, August 18

Thursday night, a massive night of metal hit the Truman. The Devil Wears Prada’s headling set saw the band play their Zombie and ZII EPs in their entirety, supported by Stray from the Path and Dying Wish. Stray from the Path was playing in advance of the release of their upcoming full-length, Euthanasia, and even shot footage at Thursday’s show for an upcoming music video in support of the album. Dying Wish has made regular stops in the area over the past few years, most recently opening for the Acacia Strain last year, and their high-energy set perfectly kicked everything off. Our photographer, Barry Meitler (who you can find on Instagram and Facebook), was there to capture it all.

The Devil Wears Prada

Stray from the Path

Dying Wish